Cancer survivor David Quessenberry makes NFL debut

"I don't to like to say that cancer did anything good," Quessenberry explained. "I don't like to give cancer that credit. It's a terrible disease that takes the people we love too soon. If anything changed my outlook, it would be the way people came to help me and my family when we were a family that needed help. That's a very beautiful part of the human spirit, that when someone's in need, people come from all over to help them out.