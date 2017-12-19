Texans promote David Quessenberry to active roster

The Houston Texans made a bevy of roster moves Tuesday, but a promotion of a young offensive lineman from the practice squad to the active roster was perhaps the most meaningful.

David Quessenberry, who was drafted by the Texans in 2013, battled non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma from 2014 to the day he finished chemo treatment in April. He suited up for Houston in the preseason, but was placed on the practice squad prior to the start of the season in August.

The move to make him a part of the 53-man roster -- a transaction made possible by Houston placing center Nick Martin, tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive lineman D.J. Reader on injured reserve -- means Quessenberry can now play in his first-ever regular-season game after being drafted nearly five years ago.

In 2015, the offensive lineman said of a possible return to the football field: "That will be a special day. I've been through a lot. That's something that's been a vision of mine throughout this whole process."

The Texans also added nose tackle Chunky Clements and safety Ibraheim Campbell to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday.