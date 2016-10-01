Can Ty Montgomery key a Packers offensive revival?

To combat these tactics, McCarthy has used the "Big Five" package and more hybrid spread formations with a wide receiver in the backfield. In the past, Cobb primarily occupied this role, but Montgomery has become the "A Back" for the Packers. In the last two games, he has aligned at running back on 66 offensive plays (22 snaps against Dallas; 44 snaps against Chicago) and given the unit a spark as a runner-receiver. Montgomery possesses the quickness to run away from linebackers or interior sub-defenders while running routes out of the backfield, which gives Rodgers an explosive outlet to target when coverage takes away his primary threat on the outside. In addition, Montgomery's combination of wiggle, burst and strength allows him to gobble up yardage on checkdowns delivered underneath coverage. These dump-offs are the kinds of chain movers the team didn't get with Lacy on the field.