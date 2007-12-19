Can rookie Moore avoid the pressure and put scare into Dallas?

For what it's worth, it should be noted that Miami is the only team ever to shut out a Brady-led Patriots team -- and that was just last season, when the Dolphins beat the Patriots, 21-0, on Dec. 10. Brady was sacked four times in that game. As far as individuals go, no player has sacked Brady more times than Taylor, who has 8.5 career sacks against the two-time Super Bowl MVP. In the first Dolphins-Pats game this season, Taylor even had an interception -- although Brady still threw for a career-high 6 TD passes, five in the first half. Even with the numbers Miami surrendered in that gamer, the Dolphins still rank fourth in the NFL in pass defense.