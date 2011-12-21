Campbell won't return this season; Raiders days likely over

The San Francisco Chronicle confirmed Wednesday night what most fans already suspected: Quarterback Jason Campbell will not return to the Oakland Raiders this season.

Campbell, who broke his right collarbone on Oct. 16, just recently started throwing.

"I am up to about 30 yards now, making some improvement," Campbell told the Chronicle. "It's going good. I have only had a couple days of cardio, because when I tried to run earlier my shoulder was hurting too much from bouncing.

"It would be hard to come back this season. Could still be a little while before I am game-ready."

After Campbell's injury, Oakland traded first-round draft pick and a separate conditional second-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for quarterback Carson Palmer. With Campbell about to become a free agent after the season, he doesn't figure to be in the Raiders' plans.

Notes: Running back Darren McFadden (foot), receiver Jacoby Ford (foot) and safety Michael Huff all missed practice Wednesday. McFadden and Ford were sore from jogging Tuesday, coach Hue Jackson said, and likely will miss their eighth and six consecutive games, respectively.

