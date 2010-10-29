Campbell to start again for Raiders; Gradkowski making progress

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Jason Campbell will make his third straight start at quarterback for the Oakland Raiders in place of the injured Bruce Gradkowski.
Coach Tom Cable said Friday that Gradkowski is making progress in his recovery from a separated right shoulder. Cable says there's a chance Gradkowski could be healthy enough to be the backup Sunday against Seattle.
In other injury news, punt returner and reserve receiver Nick Miller sprained his ankle at practice and is questionable for Sunday. The Raiders are short-handed at receiver with Louis Murphy and Chaz Schilens sidelined with injuries.
Rookie Jacoby Ford will start in Murphy's place. Johnnie Lee Higgins will return punts if Miller is unable to play.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press