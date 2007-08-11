Camp tour: Jaguars poised for a playoff run

It's easy to see what you want to see when you visit with the Jaguars. They can look as impressive as any team in the NFL. There is talent everywhere, yet they are also capable of finishing a season 8-8. As I travel around the NFL this summer there are teams that have similar traits, and as I think about it the Jaguars remind me more of the Carolina Panthers than any other team I have visited with in 2007. The talent is in place, the expectations from the media and fans are lower than last year, and the players really do have a chip on their shoulder.