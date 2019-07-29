Camp Buzz: Practices amp up as full pads go on

"It's football. It's the same stuff, it's just better players. Throwing on the shoulder pads today, it was a shock to me how long it's been," the 21-year-old Bosa told reporters on Monday via the NFL Network's MJ Acosta. "I don't think I've ever taken a break that long since I was 7 years old. So, it was different, but I mean, it's just the best feeling ever. Especially in the weather up here. It feels great out there, no humidity. Couldn't be happier."