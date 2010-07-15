Camp battles loom in Cleveland, Dallas and Seattle

The offseason trade that sent Anquan Boldin to the Ravens leaves Steve Breaston to start opposite Larry Fitzgerald. He won't be handed the role, though, as Early Doucet is also in line for a more prominent role in the offense. In fact, he could push Breaston for a starting role with a solid performance during camp. Breaston has more value and is worth a middle-round look in most leagues, but Doucet is someone to take a chance on in the late rounds.