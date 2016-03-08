Cameron Wake remains in Miami Dolphins' plans

The Dolphins' splashy acquisition of Mario Williams doesn't mean the end of the road for Cameron Wake in Miami.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Dolphins are in active talks with Wake's agent as the two sides work toward an extension to keep the pass rusher in aqua and orange. Rapoport told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano that there is "nothing firm yet" in terms of an offer, but Wake is expected to be on the roster come Week 1.
It's a surprising development after the Dolphins opened up their checkbook on Tuesday to reel in Williams on a two-year, $16 million deal. Both players do their work at left defensive end, but we presume the Miami braintrust has a vision on how the defense would work with both players involved.
Meanwhile, with tens of millions of guaranteed dollars invested in Ndamukong Suh, it stands to reason that Miami needs to cap its spending on the defensive line.
To that end, Rapoport said that the team's decision to import Williams and effort toward retaining Wake likely spells the end of Olivier Vernon's run in South Beach. The Dolphins used their transition tag on the ascendant lineman earlier this month, but Vernon is expected to command top dollar on the open market.
Add it all up and Vernon is the likely odd-man out. We're sure he'll work through this disappointment once he signs a contract elsewhere that will put his great-great-great granddaughter through graduate school.