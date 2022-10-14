Around the NFL

Cameron Jordan wants to spoil Joe Burrow's return to New Orleans: 'I hope he doesn't smoke a cigar'

Published: Oct 14, 2022 at 09:37 AM
Kevin Patra

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase return to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday for the first time since they helped earn a college football national title in January 2020.

The LSU victory came with iconic images of Burrow savoring a victory cigar, a celebration that has become part of the Heisman Trophy winner's identity.

The Saints are out to make sure Burrow isn't puffing smoke after Sunday's showdown with his Cincinnati Bengals.

"I hope he doesn't smoke a cigar Sunday," defensive end Cameron Jordan said, via the Associated Press.

An Ohio native, Burrow transferred to LSU for his final two collegiate seasons and has become an adopted son for Louisiana fans after he helped author the best season in LSU history.

But Sunday, Burrow knows Saints fans won't be rooting for him once the game kicks off.

"It's a place where a lot of good memories were made. But it's a business trip and we're going in there to win a game," the Bengals QB said. "I'm excited to go back to see all the fans that supported me, but they're not going to be cheering for me this time."

Featuring a pair of 2-3 teams with playoff aspirations, Sunday's matchup is big to see which club can avoid falling further behind in the standings. Both teams are one game out of first place in their respective divisions.

The Saints outlasted Seattle at home last week to avoid a three-game skid. Cincy, meanwhile, has come up shy in each loss. In the Bengals' three defeats this season, their opponent took the lead on the game's final play.

The Burrow-Chase connection has been held in check to start the season. The wideout has earned under 100 receiving yards in four consecutive games (one TD over that span). Facing a Saints defense that got ripped apart by Geno Smith last week, Burrow believes they've been making progress.

"We're finding our stride, slowly but surely," Burrow said. "We're learning a lot of lessons from each game."

The Saints have not beaten the Bengals in New Orleans since Week 18, 1994. Cincy has won two straight games at New Orleans (Week 11, 2006 and Week 11, 2014). The Saints have lost three consecutive games at home versus AFC opponents.

If New Orleans can't stop those trends on Sunday, Burrow will be celebrating with his cigar in the Superdome once again.

