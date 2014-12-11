Cam Newton talks for first time after car accident

The Panthers quarterback is just two days removed from a car accident that left him with two fractures in his lower back. But his trip to the team facility represented an attempt to turn the attention away from his accident and back toward a Panthers team making a late scramble for the playoffs.
Still, the accident was a topic that couldn't be avoided with reporters. Newton explained how it occurred and spoke candidly about how lucky he felt to escape the situation with relatively minor injuries.
"I'm looking at this truck and thinking someone's supposed to be dead," Newton said. "I couldn't stop smiling."
"I'm on somebody's fantasy team, and I think it's the man upstairs."
Newton ended his availability by explaining there is no timetable on a potential return to the lineup. Newton will miss just the second game of his career on Sunday. Derek Andersonwill start against the Buccaneers.
"As far as when I'm coming back, who cares?" Newton said. "That's not something that I'm worried about right now. I'm just thankful to have breath in my lungs so I can breathe again."
