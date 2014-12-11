Around the NFL

Cam Newton talks for first time after car accident

Published: Dec 11, 2014 at 07:16 AM

Cam Newton made it a point to find his way to work on Thursday.

The Panthers quarterback is just two days removed from a car accident that left him with two fractures in his lower back. But his trip to the team facility represented an attempt to turn the attention away from his accident and back toward a Panthers team making a late scramble for the playoffs.

Still, the accident was a topic that couldn't be avoided with reporters. Newton explained how it occurred and spoke candidly about how lucky he felt to escape the situation with relatively minor injuries.

"I'm looking at this truck and thinking someone's supposed to be dead," Newton said. "I couldn't stop smiling."

"I'm on somebody's fantasy team, and I think it's the man upstairs."

Newton ended his availability by explaining there is no timetable on a potential return to the lineup. Newton will miss just the second game of his career on Sunday. Derek Andersonwill start against the Buccaneers.

"As far as when I'm coming back, who cares?" Newton said. "That's not something that I'm worried about right now. I'm just thankful to have breath in my lungs so I can breathe again."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the fallout of Cam Newton's car accident and debates how the Browns will look with Johnny Manziel. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: 'Door always remains open' for possible Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher return

The Chiefs starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher earlier this offseason, but Kansas City head coach Andy Reid did not rule out a return for either player Monday.
news

Deshaun Watson lawyer files response to 22 lawsuits against Texans QB

The attorney for Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ issued a response Monday in Harris County (Texas) District Court to the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson denying allegations and claims made against him and requesting a trial by jury.
news

Patrick Mahomes 'ahead of schedule' with toe rehab, hopes to improve footwork

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion, but there's plenty of reason to be excited for 2021. For one, he's ahead of schedule in rehabbing his toe injury, he told reporters Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'Insulting' to say Baltimore doesn't have WRs

Despite their interest in WRs in free agency, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took issue with the belief that his club needs to upgrade the receiver corps, pointing to the young talent already amassed.
news

Alex Smith announces retirement after 16-year career in NFL

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year won't be returning to the gridiron in 2021. ﻿Alex Smith﻿ announced his retirement Monday in an Instagram post.
news

Ex-Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva to visit Ravens

With the ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ situation hanging overhead, the Baltimore Ravens are taking a look at a free-agent offensive tackle. Former Steelers tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is set to visit Baltimore this week.
news

Roundup: Giants sign RB Sandro Platzgummer from International Player Pathway Program

Sandro Platzgummer is back with Big Blue. The running back spent 2020 with the Giants as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says team doesn't regret Jared Goff contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks to upgrade from ﻿Jared Goff﻿ to ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Given the price tag, it was clear the Rams paid a hefty fee to offload Goff's contract, a pact team brass doesn't regret.
news

Panthers teammates Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey building chemistry with workouts

Sam Darnold worked out with All-Pro running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ last week in California. Peter King spoke with Darnold's QB coach Jordan Palmer, who said the duo is already making progress together.
news

Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals released their new uniforms on Monday morning, completing a process the team has teased for months.
news

NDSU QB Trey Lance set for his second pro day

The last big QB pro day of the 2021 offseason kicks off Monday afternoon. North Dakota State's Trey Lance will hold his second pro day today in Fargo.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady feels 'pretty good' after offseason knee surgery

Two months after it was reported that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was set for minor knee surgery, the Buccaneers quarterback said Sunday that things are on the up and up.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW