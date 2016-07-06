Around the NFL

Cam Newton snags No.1 in 'The Top 100 Players of 2016'

Published: Jul 06, 2016 at 02:51 PM

Media members voted him the NFL's Most Valuable Player of 2015. Now, his peers agree.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newtown was chosen as the No. 1 player of The Top 100 Players of 2016 by his fellow pros. Newton's ranking was revealed on the Top 100 finale on NFL Network Wednesday evening.

Newton's MVP season included a 15-1 regular season mark, an NFC Championship and an appearance in Super Bowl 50, where his team ran into the lone defense that could effectively stymie the explosive Panthers' offense. He became the first player in NFL history with at least 30 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in a single season in 2015. His dual-threat status is that which Newton himself declared as previously unseen, and is thrilling even in written form, as Chris Wesseling proves in his breakdown.

Newton rounded out a top 10 that also included (in descending order): Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, Julio Jones, Luke Kuechly, Aaron Rodgers, Adrian Peterson, Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt and Tom Brady.

