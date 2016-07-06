Cam Newton snags No.1 in 'The Top 100 Players of 2016'

Newton's MVP season included a 15-1 regular season mark, an NFC Championship and an appearance in Super Bowl 50, where his team ran into the lone defense that could effectively stymie the explosive Panthers' offense. He became the first player in NFL history with at least 30 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in a single season in 2015. His dual-threat status is that which Newton himself declared as previously unseen, and is thrilling even in written form, as Chris Wesseling proves in his breakdown.