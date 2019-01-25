Cam Newton's surgery highlights need for backup QB

Nick Foles appears poised to be atop the free-agent signal-caller list in a depressed market and should become a starter, not a backup. Could Teddy Bridgewater be an option if he can't land a starting gig? Options like Tyrod Tylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick would provide veterans with starting experience. Further down the list would be the likes of Brock Osweiler or Matt Cassel as veterans that have starting experience but wouldn't provide much winning upside. A trade for a backup wouldn't be out of the question either, especially if Newton's situation becomes murkier as the summer presses on -- as the Colts made in acquiring Jacoby Brissett.