Cam Newton remains in concussion protocol.

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera provided no further information on the starting quarterback Thursday, noting the team likely will have a decision on Newton by the end of the week.
Newton suffered a concussion on a second-half hit to the head in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
With the Panthers playing on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week Newton is afforded extra time to heal before a decision on his status.
If Newton can't go, veteran backup Derek Anderson will make his first start since 2014. In two starts that year Anderson beat the Bucs twice.
The last time Anderson started a Monday Night Football game -- in 2010 with the Cardinals -- he did not fair well in a 27-6 blowout loss, but did provide the world with a classic postgame news conference: