Around the NFL

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Published: Nov 12, 2021 at 02:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats.

The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.

"When you thought about the question, you ask yourself personally, 'What are you looking to in a team?' One of them, not in no particular order, are they a contender?" Newton said. "Two is what's the chances, do you have a realistic opportunity to be so late in the season to compete? No. 3, what's the skill set around, so you can show your talents as well? Check, check, check. It was a no-brainer, and obviously, there was an added dimension where the familiarity here...

"But once again, I get to the point of everybody wants to make it about Cam's back, this, that and the third. It's really not. It's really ... Look, you know why I'm here, and this ain't for no ploy, this ain't for no ticket sales, this ain't for no Cinderella story. It's to win football games, and that's pretty much what's on my heart and that's how I'm going about it."

Newton hasn't enjoyed the sweet taste of success with the Panthers since the 2017 season, back when he was 28 years old and squarely in his prime. Where he stands now remains a question after his most recent season saw him post career-low marks in passing touchdowns and passing yards per game. But Newton seemed to be sharper in his final snaps with the Patriots, taken during a preseason that ended with his release.

Since then, Newton has been out of work. And just as quickly as New England cut him, he's back in action, though Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Friday it's "not very likely" Newton plays Sunday.

At 4-5, the Panthers can't afford to waste much time before the season becomes irreparable. Newton believes he won't have to wait long to help the Panthers.

"There's an old saying, stay ready so you won't have to get ready, and safe to say I've been staying pretty ready," Newton said. "But it's still a process though ... I think my biggest impact that I want to kind of drive and I want to be driven home is accountability. I'm holding myself accountable to make sure that I do anything coach (Matt) Rhule asks of me, as well as coach Joe (Brady). Making sure that if they can trust me being a trusted teammate then I can hold everybody else accountable.

"From P.J. (Walker) to Matt (Barkley) to even Sam (Darnold), for that particular matter; it can easily get confused why and I can see how but I can promise you that my mental going into this type of situation is bring the pride back to Carolina in ways that I know how and others know how too. It's just making sure that we maximize each and every day."

Newton can begin maximizing his initial days by digesting as much of Brady's offense as possible in an attempt to get ready to take the field quickly. With Darnold out at least three weeks after being placed on injured reserve, a quick mental turnaround could see Newton play significant snaps as soon as Week 11. With the 8-1 Cardinals up first, the Panthers will likely need Newton's reinforcement to stay afloat next week.

As for the accountability, Newton has a long history that proves he can be trusted. His physical capability remains a question, but his mindset is undoubtedly positive.

"Without further ado," Newton offered in closing. "I will say something that I've been wanting to say for a long time.

"Keep pounding."

Related Content

news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
news

Dolphins' Robert Hunt laughs off illegal TD catch-and-run: 'I was just trying to get into the end zone'

Robert Hunt made the most memorable play of Miami's Thursday night win over Baltimore, hauling in what looked to be a TD catch-and-run. The only problem for the offensive lineman: He wasn't an eligible receiver.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: Dolphins 'outcoached, outplayed' us on Thursday night

Ravens coach John Harbaugh repeatedly took blame for Baltimore's poor performance Thursday night in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Dolphins' win over Ravens on Thursday night

The Miami defense came up huge and Tua Tagovailoa came on in relief to lead the Dolphins past the Ravens on Thursday night.
news

Tua Tagovailoa replaces injured Jacoby Brissett in Dolphins' win over Ravens

Dealing with a broken finger, Tua Tagovailoa did not start on Thursday, but was called on to relieve an injured Jacoby Brissett in the second half. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW