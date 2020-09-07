Cam Newton: Joining Bill Belichick, Patriots has 'been a match made in heaven'

On a strictly surface level, Cam Newton's flair and style don't seem to match with Bill Belichick's gruff public persona. When the two wedded this offseason, skeptics raised an eyebrow that the colorful quarterback could fit into the gray-hooded coach's system.

To hear Newton talk about the situation on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Monday, however, it becomes clear that superficial reading of the situation couldn't be further from the truth.

"It's been a match made in heaven for me, just knowing I am at a place where everything is pulling in the same direction and everything is geared towards winning," Newton said, via the Boston Globe.

The idea that Belichick would squash Newton's spirit was wrong-headed from the outset. Yes, the legendary coach might be crotchety with the media and demanding of his players, but listen to most former players and they'll tell you Belichick gives his players room to be themselves if they put the team first, work their butts off and show up every day.

"I think every type of stereotype I had about Bill Belichick changed the day I talked to him," Newton noted.

Newton believes that part of the narrative that he might have difficulty fitting into the Patriot Way was based on false accounts of his persona and natural biases against the former NFL MVP.

"Honestly, it's because I'm a Black athlete," he told WEEI. "A quarterback for a long time, I've been unapologetic. It's because I have carried myself in a way that the media hasn't gave me my just due. But yet at the same time, I do understand that and I don't have any type of resentment towards that. I embrace who I am, I embrace the moment, I live in the moment. One of the quotes I live by is 'carpe diem.' And through it all, I've been able to see an opportunity.