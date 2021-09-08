Cam Newton: 'I have a lot of football still in me'

Cam Newton is no longer a New England Patriots quarterback, but the former NFL MVP has zero plans on retiring.
In his first public comments since being released by the Pats, Newton shared a short Instagram clip previewing an upcoming video in which he plans to tell a bigger story.
"On this week's 'Funky Friday,' I have a lot of things that I need to get off my chest," Newton said. "This is not a retirement speech, and I have a lot of football still in me."
The Patriots cut Newton last week while handing the starting quarterback job to rookie Mac Jones.
Newton missed time during training camp after a miscommunication regarding COVID-19 protocols forced him to isolate for five days due to being unvaccinated. In the aftermath of Newton's release, Coach Bill Belichick said that the QB's vaccination status did not play a role in the decision.
Obvious potential landing spots for Newton in 2021 aren't clear at this point. Since his release, both Washington and Dallas have said that they didn't plan to consider adding the veteran. If the 2015 NFL MVP is to play this year, he might have to wait for an injury to strike down a QB to open an opportunity.