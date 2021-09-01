Around the NFL

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's vaccination status was not a factor in his release

Published: Sep 01, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The day after the New England Patriots released Cam Newton, there was neither a flowery goodbye for the quarterback nor overflowing praise of rookie Mac Jones.

Bill Belichick was tight-lipped as ever when asked about his reasons for cutting Newton and how Jones won the job.

"Yeah, I'm not going to go through all the different things with any player on that, so we'll just leave it the way it is and go from there," Belichick said when asked if Newton was considered for a backup role.

Belichick was unequivocal when asked if Newton's vaccination status played a role in the QB's release.

"No," he responded. "No, I mean, look, you guys keep talking about that, and I would just point -- I don't know what the number is, you guys can look it up, you guys have access to a lot of information -- but the number of players and coaches and staff members that have been affected by COVID in this training camp who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number, so I wouldn't lose sight of that."

Glossed over in Belichick's response to the vaccine question is the fact that NFL protocol greatly favors vaccinated players. Having a backup who could potentially miss games due to close contacts -- regardless of whether they test positive or not -- isn't a very Belichickian move. One of the greatest talents a player possesses is being available, Belichick's mentor, Bill Parcells, was fond of noting. Agree or disagree with vaccination, it's a simple fact that, given NFL protocols, unvaccinated players are at a greater risk of not being available on a given gameday.

Newton missed five days after a miscommunication regarding COVID-19 protocols, which seemingly opened the door for Jones to swipe the starting gig. Belichick reiterated that Newton's vaccination status for that stint didn't play a role in the decision.

"No, we have other players on the team who aren't vaccinated as I would say probably every other team in the league and we've had minimal, but throughout the league, there have been a number of, quite a high number of, I'd say, players who have had the virus who have been vaccinated, so your implication that vaccination solves every problem is just not really, I'd say that has not been substantiated based on what's happened in training camp this year, that's all," he said.

The rate of players testing positive for COVID-19 is seven times higher for unvaccinated players, per NFL and NFLPA data.

It's not shocking to hear Belichick say Newton's vaccination status had nothing to do with the release. As evidenced by the firestorm currently surrounding Urban Meyer in Jacksonville after saying the quiet part out loud, coaches and GMs are expected to deny it had any factor.

Belichick noted many factors went into releasing Newton.

"Well, I mean, that's our decision," the coach said. "We've had weeks of meetings on all players, so it'd be impossible to rehash everything that happened at the position or any other position. But ultimately there's a lot of factors that are involved, and we made our decisions."

Belichick not wanting to discuss the reasons behind cutting Newton is not a surprise. But it's semi-surprising that the coach didn't offer much praise to his former QB. Even Belichick, in his most mumbled state, usually provides at least base praise to outgoing key players.

The Patriots coach also wouldn't offer any perfunctory praise for Jones, who swiped the starting gig with sterling preseason play and training camp practices.

"Again, I'm not going to go into decisions and timing and all that," he said when asked about Jones' performance. "We'd be here forever. It's a process. It was a very competitive situation at that position. Both players took pretty close to an equal number of repetitions in total between practices, games, going all the way back to the spring. So that's what it was."

Indeed there were numerous reasons to cut Newton. The biggest one, however, was Jones showing the leap from Alabama to the NFL wasn't too big. The rookie is ready for the show, and it's his gig moving forward.

Related Content

news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew: Undrafted RB Jaret Patterson 'can be pretty special'

Undrafted rookie ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿ won the Washington Football Team's No. 3 RB role, leading to yesterday's release of veteran Peyton Barber. The club has higher hopes for the Buffalo product than simply making the team.
news

Giants to retire HOFer Michael Strahan's jersey number

Michael Strahan's entire career was spent in one jersey. No future member of the New York Giants will wear it again. The team announced Wednesday it is retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Eagles.
news

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs insists he's not 'holding in,' expects to return to practice soon

﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ sat out of Seahawks practice yet again, continuing what is being referred to as a "hold-in" in hopes of reworking his contract. The Seattle safety isn't ready to characterize his standing on the sideline as such.
news

Ron Rivera confirms Washington not interested in Cam Newton, names Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB

Washington made most lists of potential landing spots for Cam Newton, given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera from their time together in Carolina. Rivera, however, said the team is set at quarterback. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Preseason success not enough for Cowboys underdogs

Dan Hanzus recaps the fourth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys," which suffered from a change to the NFL schedule. On the plus side, Liev Schreiber's still the G.O.A.T. and Dak Prescott has an enticing new business venture.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Roster cuts with Nick Shook

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
news

Ravens staying put for now with RBs despite dialogue with Todd Gurley

Former Rams and Falcons running back ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ has had some dialogue with the Ravens, but as of now Baltimore is OK with who they have at the position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. 
news

Vikings release Everson Griffen, could bring him back later this week

Everson Griffen returned to the Vikings with a mix of remorse and gratitude for being back with the team he knew well. His stay lasted eight days. The Vikings released Griffen as part of the team's cuts to 53 on Tuesday, the team announced.
news

Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserved/retired list

The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported via the transaction wire. 
news

HC Nick Sirianni makes it official Jalen Hurts is Eagles' QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles made the obvious official on Tuesday, as first-year head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Jalen Hurts﻿ is the starting quarterback. 
news

Veteran CB Desmond Trufant released by Bears

Desmond Trufant was among the Bears' cuts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW