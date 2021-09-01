Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's vaccination status was not a factor in his release

The day after the New England Patriots released Cam Newton, there was neither a flowery goodbye for the quarterback nor overflowing praise of rookie Mac Jones.

Bill Belichick was tight-lipped as ever when asked about his reasons for cutting Newton and how Jones won the job.

"Yeah, I'm not going to go through all the different things with any player on that, so we'll just leave it the way it is and go from there," Belichick said when asked if Newton was considered for a backup role.

Belichick was unequivocal when asked if Newton's vaccination status played a role in the QB's release.

"No," he responded. "No, I mean, look, you guys keep talking about that, and I would just point -- I don't know what the number is, you guys can look it up, you guys have access to a lot of information -- but the number of players and coaches and staff members that have been affected by COVID in this training camp who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number, so I wouldn't lose sight of that."

Glossed over in Belichick's response to the vaccine question is the fact that NFL protocol greatly favors vaccinated players. Having a backup who could potentially miss games due to close contacts -- regardless of whether they test positive or not -- isn't a very Belichickian move. One of the greatest talents a player possesses is being available, Belichick's mentor, Bill Parcells, was fond of noting. Agree or disagree with vaccination, it's a simple fact that, given NFL protocols, unvaccinated players are at a greater risk of not being available on a given gameday.

Newton missed five days after a miscommunication regarding COVID-19 protocols, which seemingly opened the door for Jones to swipe the starting gig. Belichick reiterated that Newton's vaccination status for that stint didn't play a role in the decision.

"No, we have other players on the team who aren't vaccinated as I would say probably every other team in the league and we've had minimal, but throughout the league, there have been a number of, quite a high number of, I'd say, players who have had the virus who have been vaccinated, so your implication that vaccination solves every problem is just not really, I'd say that has not been substantiated based on what's happened in training camp this year, that's all," he said.