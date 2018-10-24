Cam Newton, Aaron Donald among Players of the Week

In the final 15 minutes, Newton completed 16 of 22 passes for 201 passes and two touchdowns with a 131.1 passer rating, and his biggest play occurred on the game-winning drive. Facing a fourth-and-10 with 2:06 remaining in the game, Newton displayed poise while facing the Eagles' pass rush before connecting with wide receiver Torrey Smith for a 35-yard gain. Newton capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen, and finished the game completing 25 of 39 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, adding 49 yards rushing on seven carries.