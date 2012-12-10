Cam Cameron fired by Ravens; Jim Caldwell new OC

Harbaugh's gutsy decision
Ravens coach John Harbaugh made a risky move by firing his offensive coordinator so late in the season, Gregg Rosenthal writes. **More ...**
On Monday, during an otherwise successful season, they finally got their wish.
NFL.com's Albert Breer confirmed multiple reports, via a source informed of the decision, that Cam Cameron is out after five seasons with the Ravens. Quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell will be promoted to take over, Breer reports.
Cameron told WMAR-TV that he had been fired, and the Ravens officially announced the coaching change later Monday.
"With our coaches and players, the solution is in the building," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We are going to make the most of our opportunities going forward, and this change gives us a better possibility to achieve our goals."
NFL.com's Steve Wyche also reported, via a source close to Cameron, that Cameron was not surprised by the Ravens' decision.
Cameron's offense was wildly uneven this season, like much of his tenure in Baltimore. But we're still stunned at the timing of the decision. The Ravens are 9-4 despite their two-game losing streak, and they hold a two-game lead in the AFC North. The Ravens put up 28 points during Sunday's overtime loss to the Washington Redskins, and it was their defense that couldn't hold on to a lead late. Caldwell has never been a coordinator before, although he was the head coach in Indianapolis. He also hasn't called plays in the NFL.
We just haven't seen these types of in-season moves during general manager Ozzie Newsome or owner Steve Biscotti's Ravens tenure. A lot must have been going on behind the scenes for such a drastic change to happen now.
Sunday's loss to the Redskins was typical of Cameron's run as offensive coordinator. There were flashes of brilliance, with three touchdowns on the team's first four possessions. But then the offense bogged down; nine of their 13 drives lasted four plays or less. The lack of use of running back Ray Rice was a constant concern, and there were reports of frustration with the team's no-huddle approach during the season.
Harbaugh is taking one of the biggest risks of his career by letting go of Cameron now rather than in the offseason. Harbaugh, like many Ravens fans, finally had seen enough.