Cam Cameron fired by Ravens; Jim Caldwell new OC

Cameron's offense was wildly uneven this season, like much of his tenure in Baltimore. But we're still stunned at the timing of the decision. The Ravens are 9-4 despite their two-game losing streak, and they hold a two-game lead in the AFC North. The Ravens put up 28 points during Sunday's overtime loss to the Washington Redskins, and it was their defense that couldn't hold on to a lead late. Caldwell has never been a coordinator before, although he was the head coach in Indianapolis. He also hasn't called plays in the NFL.