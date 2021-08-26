Around the NFL

Calvin Ridley working on 'art' of route running entering first season without Julio Jones

Published: Aug 26, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Calvin Ridley has gotten a taste of what it's like to be his team's best receiver on an NFL field. Now, it's his reality.

Sitting at the top of the depth chart comes with responsibilities and an expectation of increased attention. Ridley will face the top cornerbacks on nearly every team his Falcons face this season, and he'll likely see plenty of safety involvement over the top as well. He got a taste of it last week in Miami, where the Falcons traveled to participate in joint practices with the Dolphins, who boast two very effective corners in 2020 interceptions leader Xavien Howard and teammate Byron Jones.

"That was great work. Two good corners in the (NFL)," Ridley said this week, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "They press almost every down. I was able to work some stuff and get a little better."

A little better for Ridley could go a long way. After finishing just shy of the 900-yard mark in each of his first two seasons, Ridley exploded in 2020, leading the Falcons in receiving with 1,374 yards and tying Packers star Davante Adams for the fifth-most in the league. Ridley did so while teammate ﻿Julio Jones﻿ bounced in and out of the lineup due to injury, playing a total of nine games and giving Ridley nearly half a season's worth of a test run as Atlanta's No. 1.

With Jones gone for Nashville, that test is what the future will look like for Ridley, the unquestioned top dog in Atlanta's receiving corps. The only remaining questions involve his health and the exact location of his ceiling.

One way to improve is in his footwork, which Ridley said he's addressing by consistently running ladder drills to improve his speed.

"That literally will change my footwork," Ridley said. "I'm snapping it down and trying to get out of breaks. Just the ladder will help me transition out of my breaks faster. It just takes, you know, reps. If you do it every your feet are going to get better. That's anybody."

Ridley has flashed some fancy feet at times in his still-young career, and did so in Miami in a clip that has certainly made its rounds on the internet.

It's a long route, especially for a red zone play, but it illustrates Ridley's attention to detail with his feet, which could elevate him to the next level.

"It's not a science," Ridley said of route running, later adding he studies the great Jerry Rice in an effort to improve. "It's an art. It's art. It's drawing. It's lines. It's separation, angles and stuff. That's really what it is."

If Ridley can effectively and consistently take the place of Jones and make the departure of the Falcons legend easier to bear, they'll start painting murals of him in Georgia. We'll see over the next few weeks, months and years whether he can put together a few masterpieces of his own in black and red.

Related Content

news

Panthers acquire kicker Ryan Santoso from Giants in trade

The Carolina Panthers have acquired kicker ﻿Ryan Santoso﻿ from the New York Giants in a trade for a conditional seventh-round draft choice, the club announced Thursday.
news

Longtime OL Stefen Wisniewski calls it a career after 10 NFL seasons

Veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, who played valuable roles for two Super Bowl-winning teams, has announced his retirement from the NFL.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 26

Bills QB Josh Allen will see his first preseason action against the Packers. Also, Ryan Tannehill, along with two other Titans, have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. He is the latest Titans player to be sidelined by COVID. Starting linebacker Harold Landry was put on the list Wednesday.
news

Steelers excited to see QB Dwayne Haskins start in preseason finale vs. Panthers

After a disappointing run in Washington, Dwayne Haskins is looking to get his career back on track with the Steelers. The club's preseason finale against the Panthers gives the former first-rounder a golden opportunity to showcase how he's adjusted to being in Pittsburgh.
news

James White, Patriots react to Sony Michel trade to Rams: 'It's tough to see him go'

The trade of ﻿Sony Michel﻿ to Los Angeles helped address a significant need for the Rams. It also forced Michel's former teammates in New England, namely fellow RB James White, to process his departure rather quickly.
news

Cam Newton back at Patriots practice after five-day absence; no timetable for naming starting QB

Patriots QB Cam Newton returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the NFL's five-day entry cadence under COVID-19 protocols, giving him three days to prepare for the club's preseason finale on Sunday against the Giants.
news

Panthers trade LB Denzel Perryman to Raiders for sixth-round pick

Carolina is trading LB Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection, the team announced Wednesday night. 
news

Kyle Shanahan not naming 49ers' QB1 but has 'pretty good idea'

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan would not reveal whether veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ or first-round rookie Trey Lance would start in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but admitted he has an inkling of who it will be. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers will implement own COVID-19 rules for road trips

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday he is implementing his own set of COVID-related rules for his team this season that will look a lot like last year. 
news

Packers place Devin Funchess on IR; WR likely to miss second season in a row

Devin Funchess﻿' encouraging preseason has met an unfortunate early finish. The Packers placed Funchess on injured reserve, marking a potential third consecutive lost season for the former Panthers wideout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW