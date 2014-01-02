Calvin Johnson still reigns among fantasy WRs

Doing receiver rankings are my favorite. Because you start with Calvin Johnson, so I really only have to rank nine guys. But could Johnson be the top guy next season? Is there a new sheriff in town among wide receivers? Well, I guess you could just take a moment to look right now.
And who am I kidding? You've done that already. You're likely not even reading these words right now. I could almost literally type anything right here and it would be unnoticed the majority of you. But those of you still reading, yes, you are my people.
- Thomas is currently my No. 2 guy, but he would fall down the list if the Broncos win the Super Bowl. In other words, he's rather secure in his position. But if the Broncos lose in the playoffs again, Peyton Manning is going to throw the ball even more next season.
- Green has been a threat to the top spot for receivers for some time, and he's going to be in the mix once again.
- Jay Cutler loves Marshall. Seems like he is looking for him on every single throw. Marshall stays here with Cutler staying in Chicago. He would have moved down had Cutler left and Alshon Jeffery would have threatened to break into the top 10.
- Brown was the first player in NFL history to have at least five receptions and 50 receiving yards in every game in a season. Dude is good. (Stunning analysis, I know.)
- Gordon is going to be great. But remember, he was suspended for two games to start the season. I'd rather go with more of the "locks" at the top of the draft. My guess is somebody nabs him in the first round of your draft next year. Don't be that guy. Or girl. Don't be that person. How about that?
- Fitzgerald is going to have another good season with Bruce Arians in Arizona. My only request is an upgrade at quarterback. However, an investment and better line play (Jonathan Cooper will return) should help.
Rank: Rodgers back at one
Adam Rank takes a way-too-early look at 2014 and sees Aaron Rodgers sitting back atop the fantasy quarterback rankings. More ...
- Nelson is going to be an excellent play with a full year of Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb. Actually, Cobb is a nice option, too.
- I liked Mike Glennon this season. Vincent Jackson should be a great value next year. He's the most over-looked No. 1 receiver going right now.
- Dez Bryant is a good receiver. But I really do believe the Cowboys philosophy will be to run the football more. They just have to. But again, this is the Cowboys. The team will remain one of the biggest wildcards for fantasy enthusiasts.
- DeSean Jackson will be very good again. He's just outside the top 10 for me. But I would be thrilled to have him as a WR2.
- Keenan Allen will be knocking at the door as a No. 1 receiver. I almost wanted to move him into the top 10, but he's still a year off. But again, I would be thrilled to have him as a No. 2 receiver.
- He's not going to be high in your rankings, but Gil Brandt has reported Texas A&M's Mike Evans will enter the NFL Draft. Make sure he's on your roster. Not as a starter, but as somebody to stash.
