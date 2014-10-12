Calvin Johnson, Reggie Bush both out for Lions

The Lions have essentially played without Calvin Johnson for the past few weeks as the mammoth wide receiver works his way through a high ankle sprain.
But using him as a decoy comes with injury risks, too, which is why Detroit has an eye on the long haul.
The Lions listed both Johnson and running back Reggie Bush as inactive for their Sunday showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
For Detroit, this is a winable game even without the team's top two weapons. The Vikings are coming off a brutal loss on Thursday Night Football and are, once again, shuffling quarterbacks. Cordarrelle Patterson continues to lack the touches neccessary to make him a legitimate threat.
Matthew Stafford could use this as a great opportunity to establish a connection with first-round pick Eric Ebron, who has just 16 targets in five games. Imagine the Lions with another deep threat in the passing game.
