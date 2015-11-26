Calvin Johnson, Darius Slay active for Lions

The Lions' most valuable offensive and defensive players will be on the field for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wide receiver Calvin Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Darius Slay (neck) are both active for Detroit's annual Thanksgiving Day affair.
Johnson participated on a limited basis in this week's practices, while Slay was upgraded to full participation Wednesday.
Johnson's history suggests he will remain productive while playing through the pain.
Slay has emerged as one of the NFL's stingiest cornerbacks, allowing just 15 total yards over the past three weeks.
His improved play is one of the major reasons Detroit's defense has outplayed Philadelphia's of late.