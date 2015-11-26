Around the NFL

Calvin Johnson, Darius Slay active for Lions

Published: Nov 26, 2015 at 03:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Lions' most valuable offensive and defensive players will be on the field for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Darius Slay (neck) are both active for Detroit's annual Thanksgiving Day affair.

Johnson participated on a limited basis in this week's practices, while Slay was upgraded to full participation Wednesday.

Johnson's history suggests he will remain productive while playing through the pain.

Slay has emerged as one of the NFL's stingiest cornerbacks, allowing just 15 total yards over the past three weeks.

His improved play is one of the major reasons Detroit's defense has outplayed Philadelphia's of late.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Davante Adams, Packers at odds after breaking off long-term extension talks

After months of negotiations, star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Green Bay have broken off long-term extension talks with no current plans to resume them, Ian Rapoport reports. The two sides have found themselves in a bad place after the club's proposals did not involve Adams becoming the highest-paid wideout in the league.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery

Michael Thomas' ankle injury from last year is still affecting him this year. The Saints star wideout is expected to miss the beginning of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery in June to repair ligaments in his ankle, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Michael Irvin says vaccine comments weren't political: 'I only care about a ring'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin created a stir when he recently chastised non-vaccinated Dallas Cowboys players, saying they weren't doing everything they could to win a championship.
news

Ben Roethlisberger ready to tackle new offense, says arm feels 'fresher' this year

Last offseason, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was rehabbing from elbow surgery on his throwing arm. This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB is back to a normal routine, giving his arm more rest.
news

Fred Warner expects to blitz more under new 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

After becoming the NFL's highest-paid ILB, Fred Warner expects to bring a new element of his game under new 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
news

Roundup: Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin signing one-year deal with Dolphins

Ex-Seahawks linebacker ﻿Shaquem Griffin﻿ is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. 
news

Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV rings in private ceremony

The Buccaneers' offseason-long celebration added yet another shining moment on Thursday night.
news

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp, who was hired this offseason as the Jets' passing game coordinator, passed away Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape and improving his ball security. The Cowboys RB's down season in 2020 included a career-high six fumbles.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, TE Kyle Rudolph to begin training camp on PUP list

Health concerns continue to plague Giants starters Saquon Barkley and Kyle Rudolph as the unified start to training camp quickly approaches.
news

Stephon Gilmore reports to Patriots camp, placed on PUP list

Stephon Gilmore was among the veterans who arrived for New England's training camp ahead of the team's official report date, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Mike Giardi report. The Pro Bowl CB will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.
news

NFL partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations to improve replay

The NFL approved rules earlier this offseason that will increase communication between on-field officials, replay officials and the officiating department in New York. Now it's taking an additional step to make its review process more effective.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW