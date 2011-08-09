California here they come: Saints will train in Oxnard

The team confirmed on Tuesday that it will practice in Oxnard, Calif., from Aug. 22-27, ahead of the Saints' third preseason game at Oakland on Aug. 28.
Coach Sean Payton told The Times-Picayune that he wanted to extend training camp for an extra week during the abbreviated NFL offseason to build camaraderie and continue work on the team's playbook. Oxnard was chosen because of its proximity to Oakland, and because the weather conditions are preferable to the humidity the team would have to endure if it stayed at its Metairie, La., practice facility.
"We enjoy our fans here, but if we're going anywhere, let's go somewhere with 70-, 75-degree weather and with relatively low humidity," Greer told The Times-Picayune. "To be able to switch up the atmosphere at camp like that, it's going to do wonders for us as men, psychologically."
The Dallas Cowboys have occasionally trained in Oxnard, including when Saints coach Sean Payton was there as an assistant coach in 2004-05. Oxnard is about one hour north of Los Angeles.
The Saints' practices will be held at the Residence Inn By Marriott at River Ridge. All practices will start at 4 p.m. and will be open to the public.