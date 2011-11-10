California here they come (again): Cowboys to train in Oxnard

Published: Nov 10, 2011 at 06:33 PM

The Dallas Cowboys are taking their training camp back to California.

The team is finalizing a deal to move its training camp from San Antonio to Oxnard, a suburb north of Los Angeles, for the next three summers, the Dallas Morning News reported.

"San Antonio and Oxnard have provided absolutely outstanding settings for every single aspect of our training camps for the past 10 years," said Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones. "We look forward to going back to California next year. We are also exploring avenues to have a continued Dallas Cowboys presence in San Antonio, because it has always been a special home for the Dallas Cowboys. The support of the city and the fans in San Antonio are outstanding."

The team is considering holding preseason practices in San Antonio in the coming years.

The Cowboys have trained in Oxnard five times, the last in 2010 when they split camp between Oxnard and San Antonio. Camp this year was in San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

