Caleb Sturgis signs one-year extension with Eagles

Kicker Caleb Sturgis had to battle for his job in July and August. He won, and earned himself a contract extension as a result.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 27-year-old kicker to a one-year extension, the team announced Wednesday. The extension can be worth as much as $1.3 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Sturgis has had quite the headline-worthy career, especially for a kicker. He entered the NFL with the Miami Dolphins in 2013, where he showed he could kick in all conditions -- rain, shine or a steady snowfall -- but also where he injured his plant leg playing team-organized kickball.
Yes, a kicker got hurt playing kickball.
Sturgis was part of Miami's final cuts three months later, but rebounded by signing with the Eagles after incumbent starter Cody Parkeywas placed on IR early in the 2015 season. Sturgis made 18 of 22 field goal attempts and 35 of 37 point-after attempts in 13 games as an Eagle.
Before Wednesday, the highlight of Sturgis's 2016 campaign was more of a lowlight -- he suffered a concussion after taking an errant punt to the head during pregame warm-ups before Philadelphia's preseason Week 2 contest against Pittsburgh. Fortunately, the injury didn't keep him from holding onto his job.