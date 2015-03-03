C.J. Spiller: EJ Manuel learned to step on a few toes

"He's a tremendous worker. The guy comes to work every day, prepares unbelievably. He's in there first, last one to leave, so he has all that stuff. It was just that buddy buddy. You know how it is, you come in with some guys in your draft and you don't really want to step on their toes. As I told him 'You're the quarterback you have to (step on guys' toes)' and I think he learned that."