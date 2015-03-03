Around the NFL

C.J. Spiller: EJ Manuel learned to step on a few toes

Published: Mar 03, 2015 at 02:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The two biggest questions facing the Buffalo Bills as free agency approaches are the quarterback quandary and the future of C.J. Spiller.

Visiting NFL Network's NFL AM on Tuesday, the running back reiterated that the ball is in the Bills' court as far as a return.

When it comes to the Bills quarterback position, however, Spiller believes that EJ Manuel learned a lot from watching Kyle Orton last year.

"He learned that you can't be buddy buddy with everybody," Spiller said. "You're the face of the franchise, you're the quarterback so you have to demand everything. ... I think early on he didn't really didn't understand how to step on guys' toes. Once Kyle took over, he saw what Kyle did and it helped him.

"He's a tremendous worker. The guy comes to work every day, prepares unbelievably. He's in there first, last one to leave, so he has all that stuff. It was just that buddy buddy. You know how it is, you come in with some guys in your draft and you don't really want to step on their toes. As I told him 'You're the quarterback you have to (step on guys' toes)' and I think he learned that."

The ability to lead a team is one aspect in which Manuel needed to improve over the past year. The other -- and more important -- is his ability to read defenses and not spike passes four feet in front of receivers.

As far as Spiller is concerned, the year sitting and watching only helped Manuel grow.

"He has everything he needs to be a successful quarterback and I think if Buffalo gives him a chance, he can definitely lead that organization," he said.

The organization, lacking for quarterback options outside of Manuel after being spurned by Josh McCown, is praying with gripped hands that Spiller is right.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down all the franchise tags and discusses where Ndamukong Suh will land. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lovie Smith cites 'gassed' defense as reason Texans played for tie vs. Colts: 'Better than a potential loss'

Facing a fourth-and-3 at midfield with 26 seconds remaining in overtime, Lovie Smith elected to punt the ball instead of playing for the win. The Texans coach said his tired defense was the main reason for the decision.

news

Kyler Murray on Cardinals' blowout loss to Chiefs: 'They kicked our ass'

The Cardinals' defense had zero answers for Patrick Mahomes, allowing the quarterback to dice them up for 360 yards and five touchdowns. The offense couldn't keep pace, either.

news

Brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown score TDs two minutes apart for Lions, Bears

Sunday was a special day for the St. Brown family. Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown scored touchdowns just two minutes and 14 seconds apart for the Lions and Bears, respectively.

news

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson dominates Packers with career-best 184 yards

Justin Jefferson now has 15 career games with 100-plus receiving yards, tied with Cooper Kupp for second-most since 2020.

news

Giants coach Brian Daboll on two-point decision: 'Going for the win. We're going to be aggressive'

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't flinch when poised with the question of whether to go for two and a potential win in his first game in charge of an NFL team.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (throwing hand) requires surgery, to miss several weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on an injury suffered to his throwing hand Sunday night against the Buccaneers and will miss several weeks.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on return to form in 194-yard day: 'Just enjoy the process'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the star of the show in the team's surprising opening day win over the Titans, and he flashed burst rarely seen in recent injury-plagued seasons.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers loss: 'We hurt ourselves many times, myself included'

Matt LaFleur fell on the sword for the Packers' Week 1 performance, but Aaron Rodgers preached patience after the Vikings' 23-7 win in Minnesota.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'

The Trey Lance Era in San Francisco got off to a rough start Sunday in a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lance told reporters after the game that he has "a lot of stuff to clean up, for sure."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers back injury in loss to Dolphins

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones injured his back during Sunday's 20-7 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team announced. Jones was not made available to the media after the game.

news

Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle in overtime win over Bengals

The Steelers fear that star pass rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the fourth quarter of their 23-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE