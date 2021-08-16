C.J. Mosley warns sleeping on Jets defense 'won't end well' for opposition 

﻿C.J. Mosley﻿ has a message for any opponent who thinks it will be the same old Jets in 2021.

"If people come with that same mentality, they're going to get their a-- blown out," the veteran linebacker said Saturday night, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "That's 100 percent, whether we're at MetLife or anywhere else. If they think there's anything old about this Jets team, it's not going to end well for them."

For years, Gang Green has been marred in an endless cycle of rebuilding a crumbling operation that rests on rickety foundations. In the past, we've heard a similar refrain that thisrebuild is the rebuild that will turn everything around for the Jets.

The difference, underscored by Mosely's comments, is that this time we've primarily heard it coming from the defensive side of the ball. The faith in new head coach Robert Saleh has the D believing it can quickly become a difference-making unit despite being one of the worst in the league a year ago.

"We're fast, that's one thing I can say," Mosley said. "An explosive D-line that's going to get after it, especially when we get teams in second-and-long and third-and-long. Even third-and-short, we're going to get our defensive line trying to get after the opponent's quarterback. I think we're going to be a defense that's going to make you try to throw over the top and we're going to make you try to run the ball on us because if you don't, it's going to be a long day for your quarterbacks."

An improved defense would undoubtedly go a long way in helping the Jets turn it around under young quarterback Zach Wilson. Yet, there are still massive questions about the D, particularly in the secondary.

Still, Saleh's players have faith in the process.

"We've just got to make sure that we hold each other accountable every day when we go to practice, make sure we try to stay as healthy as possible," Mosley said. "You know, have the same mindset, same goal to win every game."