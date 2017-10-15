C.J. Beathard named 49ers' new starting quarterback

It didn't take long for Beathard to make an impact on the scoreboard for the 49ers once he entered the game. After his first possession (which included a 13-yard pass to Garrett Celek for his first NFL completion) fizzled after four plays, Beathard orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run by Carlos Hyde. The touchdown made it 17-7 Redskins at halftime and Beathard completed six of 14 passes for 89 yards heading into the locker room. Beathard ultimately fell short of his comeback bid as his final pass of the day was intercepted and Washington held on for a 26-24 win.