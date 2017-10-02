Shanahan: Brian Hoyer 'needs to play better' for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer didn't have a great game against the Arizona Cardinals, but Kyle Shanahan isn't about to give the reins of his offense to a rookie signal-caller.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Shanahan said Hoyer's performances haven't necessitated a switch to C.J. Beathard for the winless squad.

"I look at each game where, I know we're 0-4 and it feels extremely bad when you're 0-4, I've been in that situation in the NFL and it doesn't feel good, but you don't want to lose perspective," Shanahan said. "So, you try to look at each game as it is, and I know we're 0-4 right now, but when you lose a total of three games by eight points, I know we very easily could be 3-1, and you don't want to make drastic changes just for one reason, as there's a lot of things that go into losing games, it's never just one guy, and I try to put all that into thought."

Although Shanahan doesn't want to rewrite the 49ers' strategy for 2017 at this point, he does expect more from Hoyer moving forward in the wake of Sunday's 18-15 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

"I think he needs to play better, and I think we need to play better around him," Shanahan said. "It's similar to what I said last night, when you have the time and you've got guys open, you need to hit them. And I thought he struggled with that at times last night, which I know he can do better, and he does also, but I also know when he did make some key throws, guys weren't great at catching them for him, either."

Hoyer completed 29 of 49 attempts for 234 yards and had an interception against the Cardinals. He also was sacked three times. In Week 3's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he tallied 332 passing yards and was sacked four times. It's hard to imagine Beathard managing a much better fate against similar opponents, and it seems Shanahan isn't ready to find out.

"I don't feel it is the best thing for our team right now, so that's something that I haven't started to consider," Shanahan said when asked if he might give Beathard a serious look at quarterback soon.

San Francisco's next game against the Colts could offer a good chance for something to build on if the 49ers can beat an equally hungry Indy squad. Whether Hoyer does enough to keep Beathard out of the conversation remains to be seen.