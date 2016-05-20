Around the NFL

C.J. Anderson unfazed by Devontae Booker's words

Published: May 20, 2016 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

C.J. Anderson's feathers aren't easily ruffled.

The Broncos running back confirmed Friday that he has no problem with the brash words uttered by rookie Devontae Booker, the fourth-round runner who promised to make a stir in Denver right out of the gate.

"My message to Broncos fans is I want to be one of the best running backs to come out of Denver," Booker told NFL Media on Thursday during the NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles. "I'm not there to carry pads. I'm there to take someone's job."

As longtime Broncos beat writer Mike Klis pointed out, this kind of lyrical riff could "be construed as crossing the line of locker-room etiquette," but Anderson on Friday brushed off Booker's comments.

"What do people want him to say?" Anderson told Klis. "It doesn't matter what he says. I know what I can do. I know what I can do in this league. He's coming in with confidence and he's supposed to. I don't have a problem with what he said. I said the same thing when I came in undrafted."

After going undrafted in 2013, Anderson stressed he didn't plan to put Booker through the typical newbie initiation.

"If that's what's motivating him, then that's what's motivating him," Anderson said. "I wasn't going to make him carry pads, anyway. I don't care about all that rookie stuff, I just want to play ball."

Booker is uniquely talented and certainly has a shot to push for carries come September, but he'll need to suit up first. The former Utah star is still recovering from the torn meniscus he suffered last season and won't take part in next week's organized team activities.

Anderson remains the favorite to lead the way after piling up more than 1,500 yards and 15 total touchdowns at 4.7 yards per carry over the past two seasons. He'll battle to fend off Booker, Ronnie Hillman and a remaining cast of runners including Juwan Thompson, Cyrus Gray and Kapri Bibbs.

As a tantalizing third-down option, Booker might be a more immediate threat to Hillman, who re-upped with Denver on a one-year, $2 million deal. Anderson remains entrenched as a long-term asset after signing a four-year, $18 million pact with $10 million guaranteed.

Either way, coach Gary Kubiak must love the depth. His backfield is versatile and stocked with talented young players -- all who expect to see their share of attention. It's not a terrible problem to inherit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card sells for NFL-record $4.3M

A Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card recently sold for an NFL-record $4.3 million, besting a Tom Brady card that sold this offseason for $3.1 million.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster Week 1

Eagles TE was on the practice field Wednesday despite his offseason trade request from the team. GM Howie Roseman expressed his excitement to have Ertz on the field and expects him to remain an Eagle in 2021. 
news

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance signs rookie contract

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has signed his rookie contract, his agency CAA announced Wednesday. The four-year deal locks in all eight of the team's draft picks. 
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to be in the conversation regarding his future.
news

Deshaun Watson participating in Texans' first training camp practice

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was on the practice field for the Houston Texans on Wednesday as they kicked off training camp ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Roundup: Colts sign RT Braden Smith to four-year, $70M extension

The Colts have agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension with right tackle Braden Smith, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Von Miller hopes to play 'five to seven more years' in NFL

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller enters 2021 looking to make up for lost time after an injury claimed his entire tenth year in the league. Entering a contract year, Miller wants to show his accomplished career isn't over yet. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not practicing due to positive COVID-19 test

Lamar Jackson is being held out of practice Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 test and it is unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined at this point, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. 
news

DeForest Buckner believes Colts can be 'No. 1 defense' in NFL

﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ believes the Colts defense can achieve greatness in 2021 in the form of being the top defense in the league if it plays at its best on a consistent basis. 
news

NFL notifies teams of updated preseason COVID-19 protocols, including fines for refusing a virus test, to wear a tracker

With NFL training camps beginning in full force this week, the league sent clubs updated camp and preseason COVID-19 protocols Tuesday night, notably including discipline for all players -- regardless of vaccination status -- for refusal to wear tracking devices or submit to required virus testing. 
news

Jon Gruden: Raiders DEs Carl Nassib, Clelin Ferrell will 'have to earn their snaps'

With Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby likely to command the starting spots on the edge, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Clelin Ferrell and Carl Nassib will "be competing" for playing time. 
news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: 'I'm not happy, and have requested a trade'

Searching for a new contract, Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ is now searching for a new team. The disgruntled defensive back released a statement on social media Tuesday saying he has requested to be traded from the Miami Dolphins.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW