Around the NFL

C.J. Anderson: Panthers' scheme 'fits my game well'

Published: May 09, 2018 at 09:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The free-agent market is often about choices for players as they entertain interest from teams.

For running back C.J. Anderson, fitting in with an offensive scheme played a large role in his decision to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

"I just think it fits my game personally well," Anderson said Wednesday afternoon during a guest spot on NFL Up To The Minute. "They love to run the ball. That's something they do more of.

"They have history of running the ball and using backs in certain ways. I think with the power in my game with a little bit of quickness to break tackles and the leadership I can bring, with the football IQ on top that I can bring to Carolina hopefully puts them over the hump."

Anderson has a point on Carolina's commitment to the running game, of course.

The Panthers finished the 2017 season ranked fourth in rushing, averaging 131.4 yards per game. Carolina's ground attack has also proven consistently good during the Cam Newton era, ranking 10th in 2016 (113.4 yards per game), second in 2015 (142.6) and seventh in 2014 (127.2).

Newton led the team in rushing last season with 754 yards.

With the 5-foot-8, 224-pound Anderson, the Panthers have a powerfully-built running back who posted 3,051 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns on 693 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, over the past five seasons with the Broncos.

While Anderson joins second-year pro Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, it remains to be seen how new offensive coordinator Norv Turner intends to split touches.

The Anderson-McCaffrey combination provides intrigue, but also working in the Panthers' favor is Turner's track record with running backs.

The longtime NFL coach has worked with numerous 1,000-yard rushers, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and LaDainian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson and Stephen Davis. Additionally, Turner has worked with the versatile Darren Sproles, whose skill set is comparable to McCaffrey.

Given Turner's ability to get the most out of a backfield, Anderson looks forward to sharing the workload with McCaffrey.

"One thing that's going to be true is we're both going to play," Anderson said. "Who knows from there? He has a special skill set that I'm pretty sure Norv is going to use to the full capability maximum.

"And same with me. I got a skill set that he's going to use for me very well. So, I was really high up there on explosive runs of 20 yards or more, that's something I can build off of and I'm excited about."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills land in Detroit for relocated Week 11 game vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills have landed in Detroit for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, clearing the final hurdle of an eventful week due to a snowstorm in Western New York.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been given a questionable designation for the Cardinals' Monday Night Football showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury

Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend. The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Rams due to an eye injury.

news

Commanders to wear helmet decals to honor three Virginia football players killed in shooting

The Washington Commanders will wear three helmet decals this Sunday to honor the lives of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last Sunday.

news

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Darius Slay on Eagles' signings: GM Howie Roseman 'trying to get that confetti to fall on him again'

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman's moves this week signaled to the locker room that the Eagles wouldn't sit back and see how things play out down the stretch. Philly is all in.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson doesn't feel like he has to 'prove anything' against Patriots

Zach Wilson gets a shot at redemption in Week 11 against the Patriots. With a rematch of Week 8 on tap Sunday, Wilson was asked Thursday about his emotions following that dismal three-interception performance.

news

Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit

With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson shines again in latest Green Bay loss

Green Bay rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was a bright spot for the Packers after his two-touchdown performance in Thursday's loss to the Titans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE