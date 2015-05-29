Byron Maxwell guarantees Eagles make Super Bowl 50

Byron Maxwell traveled from Seattle to Philadelphia and doesn't see much difference between the two, at least within the football facilities.
"It's pretty much the same culture as in Seattle, I'm telling you," the new Eagles cornerback told The MMQB's Jenny Vrentas. "We had guys that made smoothies in Seattle, too. All that music during practice. It really is the same."
It's certainly not surprising that Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll would be viewed as innovative and modern, given their time as college coaches. The other similarity is the Cover-3 system, which fits Maxwell like a glove.
Maxwell has been to two straight Super Bowls with Seattle and believes Philly has the "winning culture" to get him to a third consecutive. The corner said his "experience" was one of the main reasons Kelly imported him.
"Because I've been there before," he said. "Knowing what it's like if we go that far. Because we're gonna go that far this year, meaning the playoffs and the Super Bowl. We're gonna go that far. Hopefully that experience I already had, I can help them."
"You can take that as a guarantee," he told Vrentas. "That's just me believing in my team and the product we're going to put out there on the field. I really do believe that. I have no choice but to think that way."
Put another mark in the "Player X guarantees Super Bowl trip in May" offseason clichés column. Then again, what's he supposed to say?
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.