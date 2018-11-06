Around the NFL

Bye week bliss: Eagles exit Week 9 big winners

Published: Nov 06, 2018 at 12:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't play a game this week and still came out huge winners.

During their bye week, the defending Super Bowl champions had seemingly everything fall their way.

First, there was the trade-deadline swap to acquire prolific receiver Golden Tate, who should provide the Eagles' offense the chain-moving weapon and YAC monster it'd been missing.

Then they watched the division foes who were in action crumble at home.

On Sunday, the Washington Redskins got demolished at FedEx Field by the Atlanta Falcons, 38-14, to fall 5-3. To make matters worse in D.C., the Redskinssaw their offense get decimated by injury. The team announced on Monday that guard Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral), guard Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and wide reciever Paul Richardson Jr. (AC joint) all will have surgery and be out the rest of the season.

The loss, coupled with the battering injuries, severely hinders the current NFC East leader's ability to fend off an Eagles charge.

Then came Monday night. Eagles fans watched with glee as the Dallas Cowboysgot walloped at home by the Tennessee Titans. Dak Prescott committed two turnovers, the offensive line got destroyed and Ezekiel Elliott was held under 65 rushing yards for the third time in four games. The loss dropped Dallas to 3-5 and could bring with it a tumult offuture changes for the Cowboys.

With five games remaining against division foes (two vs. Washington, two vs. Dallas, one vs. New York), the Eagles now sit in prime position to overcome their early-season struggles and right the ship.

It was a great bye week for Philly.

