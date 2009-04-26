By pulling off blockbuster, Browns and Jets energize draft's first round

Those Jet-jersey-wearing crazies actually were celebrating before Sanchez's name was ever announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Their enthusiasm was cranked up the moment they learned the Jets had traded with the Cleveland Browns to move from the 17th overall pick to No. 5 -- in exchange for a second-round choice, quarterback Brett Ratliff, safety Abram Elam, and defensive end Kenyon Coleman -- in order to select the star quarterback from USC there. The Browns would deal the Jets' original first-rounder twice more to move farther down and accumulate additional choices on the way to ultimately get Alex Mack, a center from California, at No. 21.