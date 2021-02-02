Busting Super Bowl LV narratives: Truth about Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski and more

Band: It has actually been the short, quick passing game that's been key for the Chiefs' offense during their postseason run. Mahomes has averaged six or fewer air yards per pass attempt in back-to-back games -- 6.0 in the Divisional Round win over the Browns and 5.8 in the AFC Championship Game defeat of the Bills -- his two shortest games by air yards since the Week 1 win over the Texans (4.7).

While the Chiefs have the talent to lean on an aggressive downfield passing attack -- SEE: ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ﻿Mecole Hardman﻿, among others -- the true strength of the Andy Reid-Mahomes brain trust is a willingness to adapt and take what the defense gives K.C. The threat of the vertical passing game has forced opponents to play deep against the Chiefs' offense. As such, Kansas City opponents aligned their safeties at an average depth of 13.8 yards (deepest in NFL) and showed two-high safety shells on 52 percent of snaps this season (third-highest in NFL) to force the Chiefs to throw underneath.

In response, Mahomes has thrown deep less often in each season as a starter, with defenses positioning their safeties farther away from the line of scrimmage. By focusing on the threat of the deep pass, defenses are leaving open spots in high-probability areas of the field where Kelce can find open holes in the defense and Hill has room to create big plays with yards after the catch.

No matter how defenses play against Mahomes, the Chiefs signal-caller consistently finds open receivers. Mahomes has ranked in the top three among qualified quarterbacks in average target separation in every full season of his career (2020: 3.8 yards, second among qualified QB).