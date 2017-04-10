Buster Skrine: Darrelle Revis 'can still play' in NFL

Does that mean Revis' $6 million offset settlement with the Jets is complicating matters? Does that mean teams are anxiously awaiting a draft that is supposed to be quite deep at the cornerback position? Or does it mean that Skrine is holding on to the Revis we all watched with amazement over the prime of his career; a player that is no longer with us? I've been on record as saying he's worth the flier if the money works out. Skrine is firmly in that camp, too. But as the spring creeps along with no news, a more accurate picture of his current skills might be emerging.