Bush ties NFL record with two touchdowns on punt returns

NEW ORLEANS -- Reggie Bush of the New Orleans Saints tied an NFL record by returning two punts for touchdowns in the same game, a 30-27 loss against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 203
College: USC
Experience: 3
Bush was the 12th player in league history to do it. The last was Eddie Drummond of Detroit against Jacksonville on Nov. 14, 2004.
Both returns came in the second half and were crucial in helping the Saints turn a 20-10 deficit into a momentary 27-20 lead.
Late in the third quarter, Bush's 71-yard return pulled the Saints within 20-17. The game was tied at 20 when Bush ran back another punt 64 yards for a score for his third TD on a punt return this season and fourth in his career.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press