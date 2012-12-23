Bush scores three TDs in Dolphins' win over Bills

MIAMI -- Reggie Bush caught two touchdown passes and scored on a short run Sunday to help the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills 24-10.
Six minutes after they won, the Dolphins (7-8) were eliminated from playoff contention when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While Bush led an efficient offense, safety Reshad Jones recovered two fumbles and made an interception at the Miami 1 with 71 seconds left to seal the victory.
The Dolphins stymied Buffalo's offense playing with a patchwork secondary that included starting cornerback Dimitri Patterson, acquired Tuesday after being waived by Cleveland.
Bush's first TD catches of the season covered 17 and 12 yards.
