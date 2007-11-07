Bush misses practice, but expects to play

Published: Nov 07, 2007 at 10:40 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- Reggie Bush sat out practice Wednesday with a wrap on his left knee, which he said he bruised late in the Saints' 41-24 victory over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Bush participated in "walkthrough" portions of practice and said he fully expects to play on Sunday when New Orleans hosts the St. Louis Rams.

"I just banged it up a little bit last game. That's really it. There's nothing broken, nothing torn or anything like that," Bush said after practice. "Just a normal everyday football injury that you go through. (Sitting out of practice) was precautionary to get ready for the game this weekend.

"I was getting tackled out of bounds and a guy just twisted my leg and that was really it. It didn't really start hurting me until later that night. It's nothing that kept me out of the game or anything like that. ... It's just one of those weird things that don't look like much."

Bush was among five Saints players, four of them starters, who missed part or all of practice.

Also out was starting left defensive end Charles Grant (left ankle), starting defensive tackle Brian Young (left knee), starting weakside linebacker Scott Shanle (hamstring) and reserve cornerback Usama Young (hamstring).

Grant has yet to miss a game in his career, but played sparingly against Jacksonville, one week after the injury initially occurred at San Francisco.

"He made progress last week and then it was sore in the game and he struggled with it," Payton said. "Hopefully we're further along today than we were a week ago at this time. We'll see where he's at tomorrow."

Young has been dealing with knee swelling for two weeks. He played through it in San Francisco, getting his team-leading third sack of the season. But after practicing the following week, he was scratched from the lineup last Sunday and replaced by Antwan Lake.

"It's just dealing with the swelling and the process of him aggravating it as he practices on it or plays on it," Payton said. "That's something that we have to pay close attention to."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Deftly replacing Keenan Allen, journeyman DeAndre Carter fulfilling promise made to late brother

Keenan Allen's hamstring injury provided an opportunity, and DeAndre Carter seized the moment. Bridget Condon chronicles an indefatigable journeyman driven by the death-bed promise he made to his late brother.

news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland eyes 2022 breakout: 'I do want offenses to fear me'

After a promising first season, Jevon Holland is looking to make a big leap in 2022. Cameron Wolfe provides an inside look at the Dolphins safety's quest to become one of the most feared defenders in the NFL.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in the first-ever Thursday night game on Prime Video.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE