Burress' next landing spot probably not in Philly, report says

While there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the Eagles as a potential landing spot for Plaxico Burress, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that the team is neutral on signing the wide receiver.
The Eagles' apparent interest in Burress after his release from prison in early June wasn't leaked from the team, the Inquirer reported, citing team sources.
In listing the team's top 10 priorities once the NFL lockout is lifted, the newspaper said signing Burress was a postscript.
While coach Andy Reid likes Burress, the sources said the Eagles are nowhere near as interested in signing the receiver as they were quarterback Michael Vick in 2009 upon his release from prison. This could change if Burress' expected asking price drops because teams shy away from a 33-year-old receiver who hasn't played in two seasons, according to the newspaper.
Burress pleaded guilty in August 2009 to attempted criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was released about three months early for good behavior.
Burress will be on parole for two years. He has to get and keep a job, undergo substance-abuse testing, obey any curfew established by his Florida parole officer, support his family and attend any anger counseling or other conditions required by his parole officer.
Vick, who served a 23-month federal sentence for running a dogfighting ring, has shown it's possible to successfully return to the NFL. Vick said during a radio interview with WIP-AM in Philadelphia this spring that Burress would be a great fit with the Eagles.
"I think certainly Plaxico is going to come out with a chip on his shoulder the same way I did, and he'll go out and help this football team to whatever capacity he can," Vick said. "I think the guys would be willing to embrace him and bring him in. If that happens? Who knows? We talking about 'what ifs' now? It would certainly be a good thing."