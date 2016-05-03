Around the NFL

Burning roster needs not filled by the draft: Defense

Published: May 03, 2016 at 06:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The 2016 NFL Draft has come and gone, helping teams league-wide to fill a rash of roster holes.

The Los Angeles Rams turned quarterback into a strength by trading up for Cal's Jared Goff, while the Jaguarsjump-started their defense by landing both Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey and UCLA linebacker Myles Jack.

Not every need was addressed, though, with a handful of teams failing to add depth at key spots. On Monday, we looked at five position groups on offense still itching for help. Now let's focus on defense:

Falcons pass rush

We knew it, you knew it, the Falcons knew it: Atlanta needed to draft a pass rusher to help coach Dan Quinn's defense. Instead, the Falcons added a safety and two 4-3 linebackers, failing to address a group that netted an NFL-low 19 sacks last season. Part of the problem was a run on quarterback-chasers that saw Emmanuel Ogbah, Kevin Dodd and Noah Spence all gone when Atlanta hit the clock at No. 50. That puts plenty of pressure on Adrian Clayborn and second-year man Vic Beasley to generate more pressure come September. General manager Thomas Dimitroff insisted Tuesday that "we know what we are doing with our pass rush," but Falcons fans have heard it all before.

Broncos linebacker

Broncos football czar John Elway finally found his quarterback by trading up for Paxton Lynch out of Memphis. Denver had other holes to fill, though, starting at inside linebacker. Assessing the position before the draft, coach Gary Kubiak told The Denver Post: "We need to get better there. We need to improve our competition, which we'll do through the draft." Instead, the Broncos did the opposite, ignoring linebacker with all eight of their picks. After Danny Trevathan signed with the Bears, two in-house candidates -- the untested Todd Davis and Corey Nelson -- are likely to compete for a job next to Brandon Marshall. We trust defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to coach up his players, but filling Trevathan's shoes is a tall order.

Cowboys pass rush

Unlike most general managers, team owner Jerry Jones has the inherent job security to swing for the fences. The Cowboys did exactly that in the draft, selecting Notre Dame linebacker and super-prospect Jaylon Smith in the second round. It was an unorthodox move for a "win-now" team, with Smith battling nerve damage in his surgically repaired knee and not expected to play in 2016. I view the pick as a gutsy boom-or-bust decision by Jones, but the Cowboys paid a price, failing to land a pass-rusher before drafting Charles Tapper in the fourth round. The Oklahoma end will compete for starting snaps, but Dallas must figure out how to survive suspensions to both Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence.

Browns cornerback

Even with a league-leading 14 picks, the Browns couldn't fully address their needy secondary. Beyond Pro Bowler Joe Haden, almost every cornerback on the roster was brought in by former coach Mike Pettine. A scheme change under new coordinator Ray Horton puts the entire group on blast -- especially the disappointing Justin Gilbert. The Browns added Trey Caldwell in the fifth round, but we still have questions about this unit. Haden is coming off an injury-plagued year -- highlighted by a dangerous concussion -- and veteran Tramon Williams is 33. Trading with the Dolphins for draft bust Jamar Taylor is hardly the answer. Look for Cleveland to add a veteran patch before September.

Rams secondary

Los Angeles sold the farm for Jared Goff, but the roster is far from "one player away." The Rams needed help in the secondary after losing cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Rodney McLeod to free agency. Instead, general manager Les Snead -- playing with limited picks -- ignored both positions. That leaves E.J. Gaines, who missed all of last season, penciled in at cornerback across from Trumaine Johnson. At safety, T.J. McDonald might ultimately pair with Donte Whitner, the free-agent backstop who met with the team last month. Whitner complained about the Browns waiting too long to cut him, but teams haven't exactly flocked the 30-year-old safety. Look for the Rams to bring in plenty of bodies to compete.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

news

Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

The late Dwayne Haskins was honored by his alma mater on Saturday during Ohio State's spring football game.

news

Cowboys aware of CB Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to fatal shooting; two arrests made

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement Friday stating that they are aware of cornerback Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Dallas.

news

Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal

Five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year deal with the Colts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week.

news

Seahawks' Al Woods believes 'winning culture' will make up for loss of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods cited the team's culture as the reason he's confident Seattle can keep winning despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner.

news

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles had high praise for Russell Wilson, comparing the QB to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

A.J. Green returning to Cardinals on one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, the team announced.

news

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Arizona this season without a new deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

After a Thursday visit with the Packers, Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal to join Green Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7M deal

Geno Smith is returning to Seattle. The veteran quarterback is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. He joins Drew Look in the QB room.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW