Burning roster needs not filled by the draft: Defense

Broncos football czar John Elway finally found his quarterback by trading up for Paxton Lynch out of Memphis. Denver had other holes to fill, though, starting at inside linebacker. Assessing the position before the draft, coach Gary Kubiak told The Denver Post: "We need to get better there. We need to improve our competition, which we'll do through the draft." Instead, the Broncos did the opposite, ignoring linebacker with all eight of their picks. After Danny Trevathan signed with the Bears, two in-house candidates -- the untested Todd Davis and Corey Nelson -- are likely to compete for a job next to Brandon Marshall. We trust defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to coach up his players, but filling Trevathan's shoes is a tall order.