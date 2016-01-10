Burfict could be suspended; Porter might be fined

After the Brown hit, Steelers assistant Joey Porter came on the field because he had valid concern for Brown. Via Rapoport: "Assistants are not allowed on the field during injury timeouts. Medical staff, trainers, attendants and the head coach can come out to check on the welfare of the player. With an injury that appears to be more serious you will see players and other staff out on the field at times to check on player. The referees gave Porter the benefit of the doubt because there was real concern for Brown. The officials were working to clear the field and keep the two teams apart when (Bengals cornerback) Adam Jones came in and tried to get at Porter, so he was penalized. There was a lot of talk back and forth and the crew was trying to get both teams to the sidelines."