Buffalo Bills selected as NFL staff of the year for work during 2014

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
The Buffalo Bills training staff was honored Wednesday as the NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year for 2014.
The award, which comes from the Pro Football Athletic Trainers Society, will be presented March 16 at the 37th annual national Ed Block Courage Awards Foundation ceremony in Baltimore.
The honor is voted on by NFL athletic trainers and has been presented since 1985. It is given to the athletic training staff for their distinguished service to their club, community and the athletic training profession.
The Buffalo Bills training staff consists of head certified athletic trainer Bud Carpenter (30 seasons) and assistant certified athletic trainers Greg McMillen (19), Chris Fischetti (13), Shone Gipson (11) and Jon Hernandez (1).
"Bud, Greg, Chris, Shone and Jon are among the most professional and highly trained certified athletic trainers in the National Football League," said Bills General Manager Doug Whaley in a statement. "Day-in and day-out they provide excellent support to our players and our football staff throughout the year. It is great to see them recognized for their excellence.
Carpenter has served as Buffalo's head trainer for the past 19 years