Buffalo Bills selected as NFL staff of the year for work during 2014

Published: Feb 04, 2015 at 06:27 AM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

The Buffalo Bills training staff was honored Wednesday as the NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year for 2014.

The award, which comes from the Pro Football Athletic Trainers Society, will be presented March 16 at the 37th annual national Ed Block Courage Awards Foundation ceremony in Baltimore.

The Bills staff previously won the award in 2007

The honor is voted on by NFL athletic trainers and has been presented since 1985. It is given to the athletic training staff for their distinguished service to their club, community and the athletic training profession.

The Buffalo Bills training staff consists of head certified athletic trainer Bud Carpenter (30 seasons) and assistant certified athletic trainers Greg McMillen (19), Chris Fischetti (13), Shone Gipson (11) and Jon Hernandez (1).

"Bud, Greg, Chris, Shone and Jon are among the most professional and highly trained certified athletic trainers in the National Football League," said Bills General Manager Doug Whaley in a statement. "Day-in and day-out they provide excellent support to our players and our football staff throughout the year. It is great to see them recognized for their excellence.

Carpenter has served as Buffalo's head trainer for the past 19 years

Buffalo Bills Communications contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.

news

NFL community reacts to Panthers' trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, when the Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Players, current and former, from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.

news

Baker Mayfield, first pick of 2018 NFL Draft, traded: Ranking the top five classes from that year

Now that Baker Mayfield, the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, has been traded to the Panthers, Chad Reuter looks back at that year's class. With the benefit of hindsight, which teams had the best hauls?

news

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW