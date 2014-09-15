Analysis

Buffalo Bills off to inspiring 2-0 start after tumultuous offseason

Published: Sep 15, 2014 at 06:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

I'm 37 years old. I believe that the week of Sept. 8, 2014 will go down as the most disturbing, upsetting, tumultuous week in the NFL in my lifetime.

We all needed actual games and engaging Sunday subplots in the worst possible way.

We all needed a scene like we had in lovely Western New York.

After two brief weeks on the field, the best story in the NFL is, well, everything in Buffalo. The Bills are a surprising 2-0, sitting alone atop the AFC East. They have a new owner committed to their home region. And there's a wonderful big picture to remember when this squad eventually hits a rough patch.

New ownership should keep the Bills on course with head coach Doug Marrone, general manager Doug Whaley and a talented roster.

The scene was rocking Sunday in Buffalo during the first game since it was announced that Terry Pegula and his family were buying the Bills and keeping them in the area. And the amazing fans kept the volume at a fever pitch all afternoon during a 29-10 pummeling of the rival Miami Dolphins.

The great people of Buffalo needed a September smile as much as anyone. Think about the events leading up to this season.

Beloved owner Ralph Wilson, who founded the Bills in 1959, passed away. Franchise icon Jim Kelly continued to battle cancer, and at one point, some feared he wouldn't make it to Andre Reed's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Star linebacker Kiko Alonso ripped up his knee working out over the summer and was ruled out for the season. EJ Manuel couldn't complete the forward pass in preseason games, which is a rather big problem when that's kinda your job as a quarterback. Buffalo panicked enough to pay Kyle Orton a cool $5 million this year, essentially so that he could be on standby for what many assumed would be EJ's eventual flop.

Then it was reported by CBSSports.com that Marrone feuded with management in the preseason, verbally sparring with the team brass. The second-year coach reportedly referred to himself as "Saint Doug," intimating that the Bills would need a miracle to complete a turnaround -- similar to the one Marrone orchestrated in pulling Syracuse football out of the toilet.

And, of course, Buffalo started the season in Chicago, with the heavily favored Bears as the conventional-wisdom survivor pool pick.

But then something unexpected happened: Buffalo's defense played hard, Manuel rocked steady and resembled a functional quarterback, Fred Jackson barreled over Chris Conte, and the Bills shocked the football world with an overtime victory in Week 1.

With the glorious news breaking of the Pegula family buying the Bills just days before the home opener, you knew the atmosphere in Buffalo would be electric. Pegula's purchase represents hope for the future, extinguishing a long-held fear that the Bills -- so connected to and ingrained in the fabric, soul and economy of Buffalo -- would skip town.

Kelly -- who, as it turned out, not only made it to Reed's ceremony but threw another pass to his favorite receiver on the Canton stage -- was on hand, waving to the crowd at midfield, letting everyone know he was "Kelly tough" and doing OK, having just received a cancer-free bill of health on his last visit to the doctor.

The Bills just had to keep it going by beating the Dolphins, a team that had impressively knocked off the New England Patriots in Week 1.

I think that many past incarnations of the Bills would have lost on Sunday. Instead, Marrone's team knocked the stuffing out of Miami. The Bills beat up the Dolphins. It was a statement. That's not a cliché; that's a fact.

These are not the same old Bills.

Rookie receiver Sammy Watkins had a breakout game, posting eight catches for 117 yards and one touchdown. This offseason, when I wrote about the Bills going for it by trading up for Watkins, I gave Whaley and Marrone a ton of credit for plucking the best receiver in the 2014 NFL Draft. Yes, they gave up next year's first-round pick in the process. And in the wake of Alonso's injury, EJ's struggles and the omnipresent drama surrounding the club in the summer, critics were crying that Whaley had foolishly relinquished what could end up being a top selection. No matter how it plays out, it was the right move. Watkins is an amazing talent, as evidenced by his dominant performance on Sunday.

Manuel was solid again and didn't throw a pick. Meanwhile, C.J. Spiller and Jackson ran the ball effectively. And Buffalo's defense suffocated Miami's attack.

Pegula needs to remember a win like this. There's no need to make sweeping changes just because you are the new owner and you can. Marrone and Whaley deserve time to see their vision through.

Now, I'm not writing this column from Planet Delusional. The Patriots are going to win the AFC East, per usual.

But look at the landscape of the AFC wild-card race. The Bills certainly are capable of winning eight-plus games and making a legit run at January football. This is especially true if Manuel can actually play. His respectable start (see: 95.4 quarterback rating) has been a pleasant surprise, and this development changes everything for Buffalo's overall potential.

We will learn a lot about the 2014 Bills over the next three weeks, as they host the Chargers, travel to Houston to face another 2-0 surprise and then draw the Lions in Detroit.

I think we've already learned that this team is well-coached. This team seized the moment at home on Sunday. This team is moving in the right direction.

Smile.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players in 2020: 49ers LB Fred Warner crashes DB-heavy rankings

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the top 10 coverage players of the 2020 NFL season. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earns a spot on a list dominated by defensive backs.
news

Six intriguing NFL storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

Will Aaron Rodgers show up in Green Bay? Can Tim Tebow thrive as a tight end in Jacksonville? Judy Battista provides six intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.
news

Five biggest wild cards at QB in 2021: Packers' Jordan Love ready for spotlight?

Is Jordan Love about to be thrust into action? Will Tua Tagovailoa take a big step in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha examines the five biggest wild cards at quarterback in 2021.
news

Ranking the NFL's worst-to-first candidates in 2021: 49ers, Falcons, Broncos ready to rise?

Since divisional realignment back in 2002, we've only experienced two NFL seasons in which at least one team didn't go from worst to first. Who could accomplish the feat in 2021? Adam Schein ranks the eight candidates.
news

Three teams ready to make playoff run in '21 after missing out in '20

Will DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals make some playoff noise? Jim Trotter spotlights three teams that are in line to put together a deep run after falling short of the postseason in 2020.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 QBs under pressure in 2020: Ryan Fitzpatrick outshines competition

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the quarterbacks who performed the best under pressure in 2020. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers made the list, as you'd expect, but there's a surprise at the top.
news

Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2020: Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson atop rankings

Nick Shook ranks the 10 most explosive runners of 2020 using Next Gen Stats. NFL rushing king Derrick Henry is highly ranked, but quarterbacks occupy the top two spots on the list.
news

To further equality, NFL must be transparent in Eugene Chung case

If the NFL is to further its goal of establishing equality, it must be fully transparent in its handling of the Eugene Chung case, writes Jim Trotter.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 disruptors of 2020: Aaron Donald ranks high, but not No. 1 ...

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 disruptors of 2020 using Next Gen Stats. Aaron Donald makes the list, of course, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's ranking might surprise you.
news

Mailbag: Who could be the NFL equivalent of two-way baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani?

Who could be the NFL's version of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, a dominant two-way player? Dan Hanzus explores that question and more in his mailbag.
news

Julio Jones trade market: Five teams that should be all in

Jeffri Chadiha spotlights five teams that should be doing whatever they can to give Falcons star Julio Jones the fresh start he's looking for, including Bill Belichick's Patriots.
news

Pressure turned up on Packers, Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers' offseason absence

As the Packers' OTAs commenced, nobody found themselves caught in the middle of the rift between the club and its MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, quite like Jordan Love. Chase Goodbread reports on the second-year signal-caller's progress.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW