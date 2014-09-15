Buffalo Bills off to inspiring 2-0 start after tumultuous offseason

Rookie receiver Sammy Watkins had a breakout game, posting eight catches for 117 yards and one touchdown. This offseason, when I wrote about the Bills going for it by trading up for Watkins, I gave Whaley and Marrone a ton of credit for plucking the best receiver in the 2014 NFL Draft. Yes, they gave up next year's first-round pick in the process. And in the wake of Alonso's injury, EJ's struggles and the omnipresent drama surrounding the club in the summer, critics were crying that Whaley had foolishly relinquished what could end up being a top selection. No matter how it plays out, it was the right move. Watkins is an amazing talent, as evidenced by his dominant performance on Sunday.