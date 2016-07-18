Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills make offer to free-agent RB Reggie Bush

Published: Jul 18, 2016 at 03:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With their backfield facing a plethora of questions following off-field incidents this offseason, the Buffalo Bills are looking to add a veteran.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills have targeted Reggie Bush to fill the void during Karlos Williams' four-game suspension, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The Bills put out an offer to Bush, but the running back is weighing his options and is in no rush to make decision, added Rapoport.

Williams' four-game suspension was announced on Friday. Rookie running back Jonathan Williams was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week -- while he could be subject to the personal conduct policy, those cases generally aren't resolved until the subsequent season.

Bush, 31, would add insurance behind starter LeSean McCoy while the team waits out Williams' suspension. Bush played in just five games in 2015 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Bush's injury history is a concern in itself. In 10 NFL seasons, the veteran has played a full 16-game slate twice.

Bush said in February he had no plans to retire. As injuries or suspensions arise, a veteran like Bush could see his options for work proliferate.

