Bills RB Jonathan Williams arrested on suspicion of DWI

Buffalo Bills rookie running back Jonathan Williams was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated by Fayetteville (Arkansas) police early Thursday morning, according to a police report obtained by NFL Media.

Williams was released from jail Thursday after posting a $765 bond on the misdemeanor charge, according to Washington County (Arkansas) jail records. He has a court hearing scheduled for Friday.

The Bills issued a statement regarding Williams' arrest: "We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering information. We have notified the league office of the report under the rules of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy."

Williams was pulled over after Fayetteville police received a call about a possible intoxicated driver, according to the police report. Police stated Williams had red, watery eyes and was slurring his speech when police pulled him over, the report stated.

Williams displayed signs "consistent with intoxication" during a field sobriety test but refused a breathalyzer test on the advice his agent once gave him, the report stated.

Williams, who rushed for 2,321 career yards as a standout at Arkansas in 2014, was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Bills.