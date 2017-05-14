Buffalo Bills hire Joe Schoen as assistant GM

Schoen comes over from Miami, where he served as the Dolphins' director of player personnel from 2014-2017 after being promoted internally from assistant director of college scouting. Schoen spent his first five years with the Dolphins serving as one of the team's national scouts, and cut his teeth in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, where he interned in the team's ticket office in 2000, served as a scouting assistant in 2001 and later as a Southeast and Southwest scout.